Dominik Mysterio shares photo with UFC legend Nate Diaz after WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio shared a photo with UFC legend Nate Diaz after this week's Monday Night RAW. Diaz was at ringside for the show and was shown on TV during the broadcast.Diaz was a prominent and controversial figure during his time in the UFC. He fought for the company for over 15 years and was best known for his fights against Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, Donald Cerrone, and more. Diaz opted not to re-sign with the company after his final fight against Tony Ferguson in 2022. On social media, Mysterio shared a backstage photo with Diaz. Dirty Dom was in action on this week's RAW, as he successfully defended the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Rusev.Check out Mysterio's photo with Diaz:Vince Russo on Dominik Mysterio becoming the 'People's Champion'Vince Russo compared Dominik Mysterio to The Rock, stating that he could become the next 'People's Champion'. He briefly spoke about The Great One's rise to stardom and how everybody wanted to imitate him.Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Russo agreed with the idea of Mysterio becoming similar to The Rock. He said:&quot;The Rock switched because he was so cool and everybody wanted to be him. He changed nothing. He didn't change anything about him. Nothing changed. He was just so cool that people wanted to be him... I agree with that [take on Dominik Mysterio],&quot;Mysterio is currently a double champion, having won the AAA Mega Championship earlier in the year and the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. He successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against top names, including AJ Styles and Penta.The feud between Mysterio and Penta seems far from over, and the same could be said for Mysterio's feud with Rusev. WWE could be heading towards the possibility of a Triple Threat Match between the three men.