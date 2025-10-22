  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Dominik Mysterio shares photo with UFC legend Nate Diaz after WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio shares photo with UFC legend Nate Diaz after WWE RAW

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 22, 2025 14:31 GMT
Dominik Mysterio, Nate Diaz (Image Credits: WWE.com, Nate Diaz on X)
Dominik Mysterio, Nate Diaz (Image Credits: WWE.com, Nate Diaz on X)

Dominik Mysterio shared a photo with UFC legend Nate Diaz after this week's Monday Night RAW. Diaz was at ringside for the show and was shown on TV during the broadcast.

Ad

Diaz was a prominent and controversial figure during his time in the UFC. He fought for the company for over 15 years and was best known for his fights against Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, Donald Cerrone, and more. Diaz opted not to re-sign with the company after his final fight against Tony Ferguson in 2022.

On social media, Mysterio shared a backstage photo with Diaz. Dirty Dom was in action on this week's RAW, as he successfully defended the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Rusev.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Mysterio's photo with Diaz:

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Ad

Vince Russo on Dominik Mysterio becoming the 'People's Champion'

Vince Russo compared Dominik Mysterio to The Rock, stating that he could become the next 'People's Champion'. He briefly spoke about The Great One's rise to stardom and how everybody wanted to imitate him.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Russo agreed with the idea of Mysterio becoming similar to The Rock. He said:

Ad
"The Rock switched because he was so cool and everybody wanted to be him. He changed nothing. He didn't change anything about him. Nothing changed. He was just so cool that people wanted to be him... I agree with that [take on Dominik Mysterio],"

Mysterio is currently a double champion, having won the AAA Mega Championship earlier in the year and the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. He successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against top names, including AJ Styles and Penta.

The feud between Mysterio and Penta seems far from over, and the same could be said for Mysterio's feud with Rusev. WWE could be heading towards the possibility of a Triple Threat Match between the three men.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: soumik.datta9@gmail.com
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Soumik Datta
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications