Major WWE name tipped to become the next 'The Rock', say wrestling veterans

The Rock became a megastar in WWE before he pursued a career outside the company as an actor. Meanwhile, Jonathan Coachman and Vince Russo agreed that a star like Dominik Mysterio could arguably become the next 'People's Champion' in the promotion.

Dominik Mysterio evolved as a performer and created his own personality as a wrestler instead of mimicking his father in the industry. The King of Luchadors also cemented his legacy outside the Stamford-based promotion when he won the AAA Mega Championship.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo reflected on The Rock's rise as a performer and how The Brahma Bull didn't change his personality when he got popular. Russo and Jonathan Coachman pointed out the same pattern with Dominik Mysterio and think he's tipped to be as successful and popular as The People's Champion in the coming years.

"The Rock switched because he was so cool and everybody wanted to be him. He changed nothing. He didn't change anything about him. Nothing changed. He was just so cool that people wanted to be him... I agree with that [take on Dominik Mysterio]," Russo said.

It was during Vince Russo's explanation that Jonathan Coachman stated that he sees the same with Dominik Mysterio, and Russo agreed.

"I think Dom [Mysterio] is going to be like that," Coachman said.

Dominik Mysterio might face The Rock's former WWE rival - Reports

Earlier this year, Dominik Mysterio became more than a second-generation star and established himself as a key player on the red brand when he defeated Bron Breakker and two other stars at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

After months of ruling the brand as the workhorse champion, Dirty Dom has more notable names in his sights. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the management has discussed a title match between The Rock's former WWE rival, John Cena, and Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 in San Diego.

Moreover, Cena's win could further fuel a storyline between him and Gunther, which would be The Franchise Player's final match in WWE as a performer.

