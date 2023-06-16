Dominik Mysterio shares video of Rey Mysterio botching his iconic 619 [WATCH]

Dominik Mysterio took to Instagram and shared a video in which WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio can be seen botching his iconic 619 finisher.

Dominik turned on his father at WWE Clash of the Castle and joined The Judgment Day, which includes Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor. He stepped into the ring against Rey at WrestleMania 39 but failed to defeat the Hall of Famer.

The Judgment Day member posted a story on Instagram and mocked his father, who accidentally botched a 619.

You can check out the screenshot of his story below:

In the main event of a RAW house show, WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio teamed up with Shawn Michaels for a match against Chris Jericho and Kane. He went for the 619, but it did not go as planned. Here is the link for the original video.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said that he doesn't like anything about Dominik Mysterio, the character

Bully Ray talked about Dominik on the Busted Open Radio podcast, he said that people are buying into Don Callis' character more than Dominik. Dom generates heat by hiding behind his Judgment Day teammates and making it seem like he did a hard time in prison.

"Don [Callis] is doing just as good of a job as everyone else at generating heat right now also. But I just believe people are truly buying into Dominik more because he's this punk who hides behind two dudes and his girlfriend and makes it seem like he did hard time in prison. He looks like Eddie Gurrero, it doesn't seem like he wants to be a Mysterio... there's nothing about Dom that I want to like it."

Dominik Mysterio is currently at odds with Cody Rhodes. The Judgment Day member slapped Rhodes on last week's RAW episode. Following Dominik's antics, The American Nightmare challenged him to a match at Money in the Bank.

