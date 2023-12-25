Dominik Mysterio sits on Rhea Ripley's lap in adorable Christmas photo

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently shared an adorable picture with Dominik Mysterio, celebrating Christmas.

Over the past year, Dominik and Ripley have become quite the pair in World Wrestling Entertainment. Many fans love their on-screen chemistry. The Judgment Day duo is always seen hanging out together on television and outside the ring. They recently visited Perth, Australia, to promote the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

On Instagram, Rhea Ripley recently shared a photo alongside her Judgment Day teammate, where Dominik Mysterio can be seen sitting on her lap. In the post's caption, she wished everyone a Merry Christmas and joked that no one would be arrested this year on Christmas.

"Merry Aussie Christmas. No one is getting arrested this year," Ripley wrote in her Instagram post's caption.

For those unaware, Dominik was arrested in kayfabe on Christmas Eve last year after he and Ripley showed up uninvited at Rey Mysterio's parents' home.

Becky Lynch vowed to dethrone Rhea Ripley as the WWE Women's World Champion

On a recent edition of Strutting From Gorilla, Becky Lynch expressed her desire to dethrone Rhea Ripley as the WWE Women's World Champion. The Man vowed to defeat The Eradicator in a possible title match at WrestleMania 40.

"And then there is the next stop, which is to take the title off Rhea Ripley because that title, when I hold that title, that title is going to be the main event of every show. That title has been seen in many main events, but not because she's been defending it, no. Just because she's been the accompaniment to the main events, and I can't have that. I'm sick of that. I'm going to take that title off her, preferably at WrestleMania [40]."

Fans eagerly await a possible dream match between Lynch and Ripley. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for the champion's future.

