Dominik Mysterio spotted helping Rhea Ripley in tender moment during WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio may be the biggest heel in WWE, but that does not mean that he's always up for bad, especially when it comes to Rhea Ripley. The star was spotted with Ripley during RAW, after a particularly chaotic moment, calming her down.

The Eradicator was attacked by Raquel Rodriguez and Candice LeRae during the show, where she was beaten back, and she even threw a shoe at LeRae.

Finally, a bunch of security was able to separate the women before it turned to complete chaos at ringside. This took place before the main event, where Judgment Day was set to face Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Dominik Mysterio was finally able to calm Rhea Ripley before starting to compete in the main event. Also, in a picture by a fan, he was spotted tying up Rhea's shoes for her in a rather tender moment together. This was the same shoe that Ripley had thrown at LeRae previously.

Fans were naturally happy. After that, Dominik Mysterio went on to compete in the main event, and although they lost, the faces were not too happy either, given that Shinsuke Nakamura turned on Seth Rollins.

It remains to be seen what's next for The Judgment Day, with a lot of tension between Damian Priest and Finn Balor.