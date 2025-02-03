Dominik Mysterio spotted with new RAW tag team

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio has been spotted with a popular tag team that recently joined Monday Night RAW. The duo has not wrestled a match since moving to the red brand.

On the January 24 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, the blue brand's General Manager, Nick Aldis, told Austin Theory and Grayson Waller that they would be headed to RAW amid the Transfer Window. Theory recently took to Instagram Stories to post a picture of himself alongside his A-Town Down Under teammate and The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio.

"Them RAW BOYZZ🚀," he wrote.

Here is a screengrab of Austin Theory's Instagram Story:

Mysterio with A-Town Down [Picture credits: Austin Theory's Instagram Story]

While Theory and Waller did not feature in the men's Royal Rumble match, Mysterio entered the bout at #26. However, the former NXT North American Champion had an ordinary outing. He lasted a shade over four minutes before getting thrown out of the ring by former stablemate Damian Priest.

Dominik Mysterio fires brutal shots at former WWE Champion one more time

"Dirty" Dominik and former WWE Champion CM Punk have taken shots at each other on multiple occasions following The Second City Saint's return to the Stamford-based company at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. The 27-year-old took it up a notch and mocked Punk's injury at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

WWE recently shared a video featuring multiple superstars reacting to last year's men's Royal Rumble match. Dominik Mysterio, being one of the stars, made fun of CM Punk tearing his tricep in his first televised bout since his return.

"A 47-year-old man tore his tricep. Oh wow!! Gee, I wonder why! Man hasn't wrestled in 35 years. Comes back for the first time, [and] tears his tricep. Oh gee, wiz! I wonder why!" he said.

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Dominik Mysterio and CM Punk have been teasing a full-fledged feud for a long time. It remains to be seen if and when the two will compete inside the squared circle.

