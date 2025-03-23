Dominik Mysterio spotted with popular RAW team amid rising tension within The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio was recently spotted with a popular tag team heading into Monday Night RAW. WWE Superstars are in Glasgow, Scotland, for the upcoming edition of the red brand's show.

The Former NXT North American Champion has been part of several heated arguments with fellow stablemates, especially Finn Balor, over the last few months. The younger Mysterio has been spotted with A-Town Down Under a couple of times off the air as tension keeps mounting among The Judgment Day's members.

Earlier today, Grayson Waller took to his X/Twitter account to mock Scottish people in true heel fashion. The Aussie Icon posted a video from the streets of Glasgow to fake an apology and further double down on his recent remarks about the country. The 35-year-old also revealed Dominik Mysterio and Austin Theory in the background.

"I was out here in beautiful sunny Glasgow," said Waller, "and I just want to do a bit of an apology. I'm here with the boys, and you know I've said some mean things about Scotland and Glasgow. I said a lot of the women look like Shrek. And walking around here today, that's just not true. And I want to make sure I'm an honest guy because some of the women look like Donkey too, lad. How big was that girl's teeth?"

Grayson Waller further mocked Rey Mysterio by making a joke about the veteran's height.

"And there's actually this one girl who looked like Lord Farquaad. She was like 4 foot 2 [inches]. I heard she's actually the Miss Universe person for Scotland. [Dominik says it was Rey Mysterio]. Oh, that was Rey Mysterio. No way! I didn't know he had the little bob under his mask. That's sick. Hey, shout out Scotland, you idiots," he said.

You can check out Grayson Waller's X/Twitter post below:

Dominik Mysterio unintentionally cost Finn Balor the WWE Intercontinental Championship match

Finn Balor challenged Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship last week on RAW. Carlito and Dominik Mysterio tried to help their stablemate emerge victorious and win the title.

However, Mysterio's actions backfired, allowing Breakker to make a comeback and take Balor out with a Frankensteiner, followed by a spear, to score the win and retain his title. The inaugural WWE Universal Champion was upset with Dominik Mysterio and even referred to him as a snake in a social media update.

WWE has been teasing breaking apart The Judgment Day for a long time. It remains to be seen how much longer the company takes before executing the split.

