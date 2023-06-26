Dominik Mysterio spotted with Roman Reigns' cousin [PHOTO]

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Roman Reigns had their fair share of rivalry back in 2021 when Dom stood by his father, Rey Mysterio.

However, that has changed over the two years, and it seems that the Judgment Day member wants to be in the good books of The Bloodline leader. That is because Dom Dom was recently spotted with Reigns' cousin Zilla Fatu.

Zilla Fatu is the first cousin of Roman Reigns once removed, as the latter hails from the generation preceding Zilla. The 27-year-old has the same bond with The Tribal Chief as The Usos. Fatu is the son of WWE icon Umaga and a nephew of legendary Rikishi.

The Anoa'i family member will make his in-ring debut next month at Reality of Wrestling and will compete at ROW's Summer of Champions event on July 15th, which is run by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Dominik Mysterio and Zilla Fatu were seen together during an impromptu meet-up after shopping. Reigns' cousin took to Instagram stories to share a picture of this moment.

Zilla Fatu's Instagram story.

Roman Reigns owes Dominik Mysterio a big time

After what occurred at WWE's recent live event, Roman Reigns carries Dominik Mysterio a considerable favor.

The Head of the Table lacked enough time to comprehend The Usos' deception on WWE SmackDown. He had to go head-to-head with WWE legend Rey Mysterio during a live show in Cincinnati.

Reigns was on the edge of dropping his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship as Mysterio executed the fatal Frog Splash on the champion and sought to pin him.

Dominik appeared out of the blue and dragged the referee out of the ring, averting the pinfall and leading Reigns to deliver a Spear due to distraction.

At the 2023 Money in the Bank, Reigns and Solo Sikoa are set to face The Usos in a Bloodline Civil War match. Meanwhile, the Judgment Day member will face Cody Rhodes in London.

