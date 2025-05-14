Dominik Mysterio surprisingly challenged by top WWE star; Major Liv Morgan tease dropped

Dominik Mysterio is the Intercontinental Champion, so it's no surprise that other WWE stars have their sights set on him. Ludwig Kaiser recently spoke about his desire to win the title, and he referenced Liv Morgan.

The latter has competed for the IC Title numerous times, but has been unsuccessful in every attempt. He has not held a single title since he arrived on the main roster a few years ago. Dirty Dom captured the gold at WrestleMania 41 by dethroning Bron Breakker.

Ludwig Kaiser recently appeared on The Ringer Wrestling Show, and he spoke about people doubting him throughout his career. He said people tell him he's never going to win the Intercontinental Championship, so he wants to prove them wrong by winning the title. He also mentioned Liv Morgan's "watch me" catchphrase. Morgan is Dominik Mysterio's on-screen girlfriend. It seems that he was referencing Mogran just to get on Mysterio's nerves and may be playing some mind games.

"My entire career, there's always noise around me there's always people who's gonna say 'Oh it's not gonna work out.' 'What are you doing, let's go party.' 'What are you doing like all oiled up in speedos jumping around in front of like 30 people?' 'It's not gonna work out.' Watch me. And then it worked out. But then it was like within Europe and people would say like, 'You're never gonna get to the States,' and then I got to the States. And then they say 'Oh it's NXT though, it's not WWE. You're never gonna get to the main roster.' And then I did that. And now people say 'He's never gonna win the Intercontinental Title,' and all I say is, watch me," said Kaiser.

Dominik Mysterio on his relationship with Seth Rollins in WWE

Dominik Mysterio feuded with Seth Rollins back when he was still a babyface and was on good terms with his father, Rey Mysterio. The two stars collided at SummerSlam 2020.

During an appearance on the Intoxicados Podcast, Dominik Mysterio spoke highly about The Visionary.

"The first person I had a feud with was Seth Rollins. So it's like Seth is one of the best, if not the best, wrestlers currently that we have on the roster. So it's like the fact that I was in there for my first match with him, and he's guiding me through all these things. Still to this day, I'll go up to him and ask him certain things, and he'll have answers for me, and he's always one of those guys that's always been around for me," said Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio has already had two successful title defenses as Intercontinental Champion.

If you use the quote from the first half of this article, please credit The Ringer Wrestling Show and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

