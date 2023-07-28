Dominik Mysterio takes a major dig at an injured Liv Morgan on social media

Dominik Mysterio took to social media to send a warning message to Liv Morgan, who is injured in real life.

This past Monday night on RAW, Morgan was brutally attacked by Rhea Ripley. The former tag team champion is expected to be sidelined for a while and was written off television courtesy of Ripley's attack.

Taking to Twitter, Dominik reacted to a tweet from WWE's official Twitter handle. He warned Morgan in the process by claiming that Mami gets whatever she wants.

"Mami does whatever tf she wants!!!" wrote Mysterio

Vince Russo wasn't impressed with Liv Morgan's latest promo on Monday Night RAW

Vince Russo wasn't a fan of Liv Morgan's latest promo from Monday Night RAW and was critical of it.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo discussed the major size difference between Morgan and Rhea Ripley. He said:

"I am looking at Liv Morgan, and I am going to producer mode, that’s where I go when I see these backstage segments. I see Liv, and I see Rhea Ripley [points out the difference in size]. There's got to be some concern there. There’s gotta be, ‘Some may say I am crazy for challenging Rhea Ripley for a match but I believe.’ To be cocky and confident going in a match against Rhea Ripley, you're an imbecile. Like seriously, there’s got to be ‘Maybe I am not making the smartest decision I ever made in my life but I get to stand tall for my partner.'"

The former head writer continued:

"You’ve got a 6 foot something woman and you have a 5’2 woman and you’re gonna cut a cocky backstage promo? Come on. That's not realistic."

Morgan is expected to be out of action for a while. However, her tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez is expected to continue her feud with Rhea Ripley.

