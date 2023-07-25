"You're an imbecile" - Veteran points out major flaw in Liv Morgan's promo on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was not impressed with Liv Morgan's promo on Monday Night RAW.

Liv and Raquel Rodriguez have been embroiled in a feud with Rhea Ripley over the last few weeks. The Eradicator cost them the WWE Women's Championship as she attacked the duo before the match, injuring Raquel. Morgan vowed to get back at Ripley on the red brand this week and delivered a fiery promo before their match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo pointed out the difference in size between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley and stressed that it's not realistic for the former to be confident of her chances against Mami.

"I am looking at Liv Morgan, and I am going to producer mode, that’s where I go when I see these backstage segments. I see Liv, and I see Rhea Ripley [points out the difference in size]. They got to be some concern there. There’s gotta be, ‘Some may say I am crazy for challenging Rhea Ripley for a match but I believe.’ To be cocky and confident going in a match against Rhea Ripley, you're an imbecile. Like seriously, there’s got to be ‘Maybe I am not making the smartest decision I ever made in my life but I get to stand tall for my partner,'" said Russo.

Former WWE head writer continued:

"You’ve got a 6 foot something woman and you have a 5’2 woman and you’re gonna cut a cocky backstage promo? Come on. That's not realistic." [43:58 - 44:59]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

Liv Morgan was destroyed by Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

While Liv Morgan is the last woman to have victory over Rhea Ripley, a lot has changed since then.

The Eradicator is currently the most dominant female star in all of pro wrestling, and the same was on display on RAW this week, where she laid out Liv before their match.

Rhea Ripley is rumored to face Raquel Rodriguez at SummerSlam, and what transpired on WWE RAW certainly planted the seeds for that. The duo last met in a singles competition during their time on NXT, where Raquel managed to secure the victory.

Would you like to see a match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez at WWE SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here