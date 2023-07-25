We got another great episode of WWE RAW tonight with Dominik Mysterio defending his NXT North American Title against Sami Zayn. Cody Rhodes sent a message to Brock Lesnar while Seth Rollins was attacked by The Judgment Day.

Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark

Dominik Mysterio def. Sami Zayn to retain the NXT North American Championship

Bronson Reed def. Tommaso Ciampa

Damian Priest def. Apollo Crews

Drew McIntyre def. Ludwig Kaiser

The Judgment Day kicked off RAW and celebrated Dominik's NXT North American Championship win, with Dom even getting his own solo entrance. They were interrupted by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, and the tag team champions said that no one cared about what Judgment Day had to say.

Sami told them if Dom wanted respect, he should face one of them tonight in a title match. Dom was hesitant, but Rhea took the mic and accepted it on his behalf before RAW moved on.

Becky started off strong and took Zoey down right off the bat before they headed outside, and Lynch sent Stark into the barricades. Becky missed a leg drop on the apron before Trish got involved, and it led to Zoey getting a near fall off a superkick.

Becky dodged the Z360 before getting a superplex and locking in an armbar. Stark broke out of it and hit a powerbomb for a near fall before Becky tried for the dis-arm-her. Becky got the manhandle slam off a counter before picking up the win.

Grade: B+

Cody Rhodes was out next on RAW and talked about Brock Lesnar beating him up before talking about Lesnar's achievements. He said his mother wasn't impressed with Lesnar and added that Brock made a big mistake. Cody now wanted to embarrass Lesnar at SummerSlam and end their feud for good.

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Sami Zayn - NXT North American Championship match on RAW

Dominik was sent outside early on, and Sami followed up with a big dive before we headed for a break. Back on RAW, Rhea distracted the ref while Priest tried to help, but Kevin Owens stopped him.

The ref saw KO interfering and sent him backstage before doing the same for Rhea and Priest. Back in the ring, Dom got a dropkick off a counter before Sami dodged the 619 and hit the Blue Thunderbomb for a near fall.

Sami was about to end the match, but Dom tried to escape the ring before catching Sami with a kick to the head. Dom got the 619 off the distraction and got a near fall. Dom hit the triple suplexes, but Sami countered the frog splash and hit an Exploder Suplex in the corner.

We saw Priest and Rhea beat Kevin Owens down on the entrance ramp, and the distraction allowed Dominik to roll a concerned Sami up for the win.

Grade: B

Apollo Crews was backstage and ran into Judgment Day before Priest challenged him to a match tonight, and Crews agreed.

Bronson Reed vs. Tommaso Ciampa on RAW

Ciampa started off strong and got some big strikes before Reed smashed into him and sent him flying. Ciampa went for a headlock as the match went on and Bronson turned it into a back body slam before getting some big tackles.

Ciampa went outside and took a big dive to the outside before we headed for another break. Back on RAW, Ciampa got some big clotheslines in the corner before getting a near fall off a big slam.

Ciampa got some kicks to the jaw but took a big senton. Nakamura made his way out to ringside before Ciampa went out to talk to him but took a big diving slam on the way back. Reed sent Ciampa back in for the Tsunami and got the win.

Grade: B-

Liv Morgan was backstage and said that she was going to get revenge on Rhea Ripley tonight.

Ripley attacked Liv before the match and sent her into the barricades and the ring post before smashing her arm. Rhea got a chair and trapped Liv's arm in it before stomping on it.

Officials came in to stop the brawl, and Rhea posed for a bit before the match was called off. Rhea got the chair once more and smashed Liv's arm in it before walking away.

Alpha Academy were backstage, and Chad Gable made fun of the Viking Raiders before Maxxine Dupri challenged Valhalla to a singles match next week.

Ricochet was out next and called Logan Paul out to the ring. When Paul didn't show up, Ricochet said that it was all a joke to him while the rest of the 'real' superstars sacrifice a lot to be a part of WWE.

Logan attacked Ricochet from behind and took him out before taking selfies. Ricochet recovered and hit a big superkick and a shooting star press, taking out the Maverick before walking out.

Shayna Baszler was backstage and cryptically said that she was going to fight Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam.

Damian Priest vs. Apollo Crews on RAW

Priest got a big dropkick to start the match and took Crews into the corner before Apollo sent him outside but brought him back in for a top rope crossbody.

Priest got a near fall off the Broken Arrow before Crews reversed the South of Heaven. Priest got the South of Heaven chokeslam on the second try and picked up the easy win.

Grade: C

The Viking Raiders were in a promo, and Valhalla said that she accepted Maxxine's challenge.

Imperium was out next, and Gunther called out Drew McIntyre before we got some trash-talking. Gunther said that he will humiliate Drew at SummerSlam while McIntyre challenged him to a match. Gunther refused, and Drew then challenged Ludwig instead before heading for a break on RAW.

Drew McIntyre vs. Ludwig Kaiser on RAW

Kaiser was in trouble early on and was tossed outside before sending him into the ring post. Drew got some chops in before sending Kaiser into the barricades. Vinci got on the apron, and the distraction allowed Kaiser to get the advantage for a bit.

Drew was sent into the corner before being dropped outside. Back in the ring, Drew got back in control and set up for the Claymore, but Kaiser countered it with a dropkick. McIntyre broke out of the pin and managed to get the win with a Claymore.

Imperium attacked Drew after the match, and they were about to put him through the announce desk before Riddle came in to make the save but got taken out with a powerbomb from Gunther. Drew managed to reverse the shot on the table and put Gunther through the table with a powerbomb.

Grade: B

Finn Balor was out next and was ready for the SummerSlam match contract signing. Seth Rollins came out and said that Balor had no chance of winning the World Heavyweight Title at SummerSlam.

Seth told Balor that even if he won the title, Damian Priest will surely be there to cut his title reign short. Damian Priest, Dominik, and Rhea Ripley came out and surrounded the ring as Balor talked about how much he had been waiting for the title shot.

Rollins anticipated the attack and flipped the table before the brawl kicked off. Priest took Seth down with the MITB briefcase before Sami showed up with steel chairs to defend the champ.

The tag champs got overpowered after Rhea got in the way and were sent outside before Rollins was cornered in the ring. Seth tried to fight out but got kicked down before Priest hit the Razor's Edge.

