Dominik Mysterio takes a shot at 33-year-old WWE Superstar

Dominik Mysterio recently took a dig at WWE superstar Angelo Dawkins on social media.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, The Judgment Day was confronted by Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Dawkins. The trio set their sights on the newly crowned Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Taking to his Instagram story, the reigning North American Champion responded to a post from Dawkins, and took a shot at him in the process.

"Lurk on deez [nuts]" wrote Dominik

Check out a screengrab of Dominik's Instagram story:

Mysterio recently captured his first-ever singles championship in WWE, winning the North American Title by dethroning Wes Lee. He is currently feuding with Dragon Lee and Mustafa Ali on NXT.

Despite Dominik's NXT commitments, he has played a vital role on the main roster, where he assisted Finn Balor and Damian Priest in capturing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

At Payback, The Judgment Day duo dethroned Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to become the new champions. "Dirty" Dom also helped Rhea Ripley in beating Raquel Rodriguez to retain the Women's World Championship.

Dominik Mysterio also put Montez Ford on notice

Dominik Mysterio recently put Montez Ford on notice, amid The Judgment Day's newly started feud with Bobby Lashley and his faction.

Taking to his Instagram story, Mysterio claimed that he wasn't worried about Lashley and his stablemates. In fact, the 26-year-old is actually feeling "very comfortable". Mysterio wrote:

"Im actually very comfortable."

In recent months, there has been simmering tension within The Judgment Day, following the issues between Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Balor was unsuccessful in dethroning Seth Rollins, not once but twice.

However, Balor and Priest put their ongoing issues aside, and successfully captured the tag team titles at Payback.

Are you excited for The Judgment Day's feud with Bobb Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins?