"Very comfortable" - Dominik Mysterio takes a shot at popular WWE faction member

Dominik Mysterio recently took to social media to send a four-word message to WWE star and former tag team champion, Montez Ford.

Ford is currently part of a newly introduced faction, consisting of Bobby Lashley and Angelo Dawkins. The trio recently confronted The Judgment Day on SmackDown.

Taking to his Instagram story, Mysterio responded to Ford's Instagram post by suggesting that he is "very comfortable" and isn't bothered about Lashley and his faction.

"Im actually very comfortable" - wrote Dominik

Check out a screengrab of Mysterio's Instagram story:

At the Payback premium live event, Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Damian Priest won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. The duo dethroned now-former champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Teddy Long recently praised Dominik Mysterio for his segment with Jey Uso

Dominik Mysterio offered Jey Uso a spot in The Judgment Day on RAW last week. Jey was recently drafted to Monday Night RAW from SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long praised the reigning North American Champion for his segment with the former Bloodline member. Long said:

"The one thing that gained my interest was on Monday, I got the chance to see Dominik approaching Jey Uso there and trying to give him the speech, 'I know how you feel being lonely and left all alone and when your family turns your back on you.' This is really interesting right here to see. Would Jey Uso make that move? But it's really something to think about. I'm really keeping my eye out on this one," Long stated.

At Payback, Dominik Mysterio played a vital role in The Judgment Day winning the tag team championships. Later the same night, his interference led to Rhea Ripley successfully retaining her Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez.

However, on this week's episode of RAW, Mysterio will be banned from ringside, when Ripley faces Rodriguez in a rematch for the title.

