"I'm really keeping my eyes out" - WWE legend comments on Dominik Mysterio's offer to Jey Uso on RAW (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently praised the backstage segment between Dominik Mysterio and Jey Uso on this week's episode of RAW.

At Payback 2023, Cody Rhodes introduced Jey as the newest member of the RAW roster just weeks after the latter claimed to have quit WWE. He showed up on the latest episode and was greeted by his former Bloodline stablemate, Sami Zayn.

Later, in a backstage segment on the show, Dominik Mysterio approached Jey Uso and seemingly made him an offer to join the Judgment Day. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long mentioned that he was intrigued by Jey and Dominik's segment.

Long lauded how the Judgment Day member evoked the family sentiment. He added that he was interested in seeing how things pan out in the coming weeks.

"The one thing that gained my interest was on Monday, I got the chance to see Dominik approaching Jey Uso there and trying to give him the speech, 'I know how you feel being lonely and left all alone and when your family turns your back on you.' This is really interesting right here to see. Would Jey Uso make that move? But it's really something to think about. I'm really keeping my eye out on this one," said Teddy Long. [6:13 - 6:46]

Vince Russo praised WWE for Jey Uso's move to RAW

Earlier this week on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo addressed Jey Uso's staredown with Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre on RAW.

The former WCW Champion feels that at a time when most stories mean nothing, it was great to have Jey acknowledge his past differences with McIntyre and Riddle. Vince Russo added that this has established the idea that Jey Uso has many enemies on WWE RAW and that he needs to remain cautious at all times.

"To me, it's like anything that comes out of a wrestling match is just; it means nothing. That's why I like him (Jey). If he's got to watch his back, and he's got a lot of enemies. That, to me, is a story. Who can I trust? Who can't I trust? Who is sincere? Who is BS'ing me? That I can get, but bro, 'Oh, you accidentally did this to me.' Like, that stuff ain't going nowhere, bro," said Vince Russo.

It'll be interesting to see if Judgment Day and Dominik Mysterio make more attempts in the coming weeks to bring Jey Uso under their umbrella.

Do you see Jey becoming a member of The Judgment Day in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

