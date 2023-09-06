"That's why I like him" - Vince Russo says Jey Uso has something that other WWE stars don't (Exclusive)

Jey Uso is now officially a part of RAW and looks set to be one of the top babyfaces moving forward. During this week's post-show review, Vince Russo was happy to see Jey have a well-laid-out storyline, something that most WWE stars lack.

'Main Event' Jey has been through a lot with his Samoan family members and, after initially quitting WWE, was convinced to join the red brand.

The long angle involving The Bloodline has made Jey Uso a top name, and even though he is a babyface now, the good guys on RAW haven't forgotten what he did to them during his days as Roman Reigns' right-hand man.

As seen on RAW, Jey Uso had tense interactions with Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle, and Vince Russo liked how WWE had acknowledged the critical detail. More so, Vince wasn't a fan of match interferences leading to feuds as he felt it was a lazy way of booking rivalries. The former WWE head writer explained on Legion of RAW:

"To me, it's like anything that comes out of a wrestling match is just; it means nothing. That's why I like him (Jey). If he's got to watch his back, and he's got a lot of enemies. That, to me, is a story. Who can I trust? Who can't I trust? Who is sincere? Who is Bs'ing me? That I can get, but bro, 'Oh, you accidentally did this to me.' Like, that stuff ain't going nowhere, bro." [40:10 – 40:50]

What happened with Jey Uso on the RAW after Payback?

After making his return at WWE's most recent PLE, it wasn't a surprise to see Jey Uso open the show and explain his next move. The former tag team champion admitted he was tired of dealing with former Bloodline stablemates and was close to walking away from WWE for good.

Cody Rhodes apparently helped get Uso back, and many believe as part of the trade, The American Nightmare might have agreed to move to SmackDown. Nonetheless, the opening segment had a fantastic reunion as Samo Zayn came out and was glad to see Jey on a different path.

As noted above, not everyone is buying into Jey's new attitude, and it's interesting to note that even the heels have taken notice of RAW's newest full-time member. Could Dominik's title reign be in jeopardy following Jey Uso's arrival on RAW? Read more on the possibility here.

