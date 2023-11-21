Dominik Mysterio takes a shot at 48-year-old WWE legend

The current NXT North American Champion, Dominik Mysterio, took a massive shot at WWE Hall of Famer on Monday Night RAW this week.

On the latest episode of the red brand, Judgment Day members Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio discussed their business in a backstage segment.

As the group members debated over who would take on Jey Uso in the WarGames Advantage match, the camera panned to one of Dom Dom's prized possessions. In the spotlight stood an action figure of the legendary luchador Rey Mysterio.

The 48-year-old WWE legend's action figure sat proudly atop a toy horse, clutching a placard that bore a provocative inscription: "I'm a deadbeat dad." This aggressive statement echoed Dom's long-held resentment towards his father and cast a shadow over their father-son relationship.

Santos Escobar sends a message to Dominik Mysterio after his heel turn on WWE SmackDown

Two weeks ago, Santos Escobar turned heel on Rey Mysterio after he was accused of leaving brass knuckles on the ring apron for Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Escobar entered the ring without his LWO theme song and took shots at Mysterio. The 39-year-old star took to social media and acknowledged that Dominik Mysterio was right about his dad, calling him a "deadbeat."

As of now, the former United States Champion is away from in-ring action due to his pre-existing torn meniscus. The 48-year-old WWE legend recently underwent surgery on his right knee and would face a recovery period of six to eight weeks.

