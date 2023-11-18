Santos Escobar sends a message to Dominik Mysterio after his surprise heel turn

Following his surprise heel turn last week, Santos Escobar sent a message to Dominik Mysterio.

On this week's SmackDown, Escobar underwent a major presentation change. He entered the ring without the LWO theme music, and returned with his old NXT theme.

The now-former LWO member took shots at Rey Mysterio, and confronted his former stablemates. Taking to social media, Escobar claimed that Dominik had been right about his dad, whom he had previously called "deadbeat".

"Dom. was. Right." wrote Escobar

Check out Escobar's message to Dominik:

At WWE Crown Jewel, Mysterio lost the United States Championship to Logan Paul, who used brass knuckles to beat the Hall of Famer. The conclusion to the match was quite controversial, as Escobar seemingly left the brass knuckles in the ring by accident.

On the SmackDown after Crown Jewel, Escobar was accused of his actions by Carlito. The 39-year-old eventually betrayed both Rey and Carlito and left the LWO in the process.

Teddy Long claimed how Dominik Mysterio reminded him of Vickie Guerrero

Vickie Guerrero was a former General Manager of SmackDown, and was quite an influential figure during her time in WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Time Machine, WWE legend Teddy Long claimed how Dominik Mysterio reminded him of Vickie Guerrero. Long said:

"Vickie was absolutely fantastic. I mean, one h*ll of a job. That's why Dominik reminds me so much of her now, becuase Vickie was the one they wouldn't let talk either, everytime she tried to say something, they'd boo her out you know. But Vickie was a great manager too, but I am just thinking going back, when I first started being in that role, there was Stephanie, Kurt Angle... but Stephanie McMahon was really good."

Dominik Mysterio is the reigning NXT North American Champion, and will be a part of the upcoming WarGames Match at Survivor Series. At the same premium live event, Santos Escobar will face Carlito in a singles match.

