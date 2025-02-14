Dominik Mysterio takes a shot at IYO SKY following Liv Morgan's actions on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio has taken a shot at IYO SKY after her recent tag team outing against the Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

SKY teamed up with Dakota Kai against Morgan and Rodriguez this past Monday on RAW. The Damage CTRL duo walked out with the win, as The Genius of The Sky got one over the former WWE Women's World Champion, who defeated her to qualify for the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

On Instagram, Mysterio reacted to WWE sharing a clip of Morgan slapping SKY during their tag team match. He referenced former UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal, claiming that the slap from Morgan was 'super necessary.'

Check out a screengrab of Mysterio's Instagram comment:

Dominik Mysterio reflected on his WrestleMania losing streak

Dominik Mysterio is currently 0-3 at WrestleMania but is determined to get his first win at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 27-year-old promised to get a win if he gets himself on the WrestleMania 41 match card. He said:

"Of course. What do you think? I wanna be defeated at WrestleMania? No, I'm what, 0-3 at WrestleMania? So for whatever reason, if I find myself at WrestleMania this year in Las Vegas, it's gonna be 1-3. I promise you that."

Dominik Mysterio faced his dad, Rey Mysterio, at WrestleMania 39 in a highly anticipated match between the father-son duo. Rey was victorious over his son after interferences from The Judgment Day, Latino World Order, and Bad Bunny.

The former NXT North American Champion currently finds himself involved in a feud with AJ Styles, whom he confronted on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The two superstars also brawled after their face-off, and Mysterio's Judgment Day stablemate Carlito also got himself involved.

WWE has confirmed a singles match between Mysterio and Styles on the upcoming edition of RAW.

