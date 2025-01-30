Dominik Mysterio takes a shot at Kofi Kingston and his sunken chest, brutally mocks The New Day

Kofi Kingston and Dominik Mysterio are heels on WWE TV but that isn't stopping the Judgment Day member from firing barbs at the former World Champion. During a recent Royal Rumble watch-along, Dominik reacted to Kofi taking a chop from Gunther, amongst other moments from the match.

Last year's Royal Rumble featured most of the familiar faces from the roster as Dominik Mysterio and Kofi Kingston also entered the match for a spot in WrestleMania's main event. Dom came out at #9 while Kofi Kingston was given the 17th spot in a contest that was eventually won by Cody Rhodes. Dominik rewatched the 2024 Royal Rumble recently and had some hilarious comments about Kofi Kingston.

There was a moment in the match where Kingston ate a hard chop from Gunther and Dominik referenced the medical reason behind Kofi's chest:

"Big chop! His chest is already caved in, too!" [From 29:40 onwards]

Dominik predictably continued to be a menace as he initially pretended to be a longtime supporter of The New Day, only to later reveal that the legendary group wasn't good enough:

"Dude, I'm a huge New Day guy, you know? Ten years going strong. (Giggles) Just kidding, they suck!" [28:19 - 28:30]

Dominik Mysterio imagines Kofi Kingston reviving his Jamaican accent

And no, Dominik was still not done ridiculing Kofi Kingston!

The former WWE World Champion has made a habit of escaping eliminations in Royal Rumble matches by pulling off mind-blowing athletic feats.

Dominik Mysterio believed Kingston did "stupid stunts" in the Royal Rumble to overcompensate for the fact that he once had a Jamaican accent in WWE. Rey Mysterio's son felt it would be hilarious if Kofi would once again fake the infamous accent on TV:

"Do you know why? (Kofi Kingston does stunts) He feels like he has to make up for the Jamaican accent. He has a problem every time he goes into the Rumble, he is like, I have to make up for the Jamaican accent. You know what would be really cool? I think it would be really cool if Kofi out of nowhere speaking in the Jamaican accent again." [From 28:39 onwards]

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are getting as much heat as Dominik Mysterio since their heel turn, which makes the Judgment Day member taunting the veteran team even more amusing.

