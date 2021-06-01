Why does WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston have a sunken chest?

Kofi Kingston made his WWE main roster debut in 2008. He quickly proved himself as a top-level performer and became a popular figure among WWE Universe. Kofi's impressive athleticism certainly made him an exciting prospect.

However, one of the most discussed topics about Kofi Kingston is his sunken chest. The Jamaican superstar has an abnormal-looking chest that is slightly curved inwards.

It affects Kofi's physical structure to some extent. People keep wondering whether this unusual condition is genetic or caused by any injury.

So what's the real reason behind this unusual condition of the former WWE Champion? Does it bother him while wrestling? In this article, let's find answers to all these questions.

Many people believe that The Big Show injured Kofi Kingston's chest, but is that true?

The Big Show has some frightening chops.

In July 2020, Kofi Kingston talked about the unique condition of his chest. Speaking on The New Day's Feel The Power podcast, Kofi discussed how The Big Show wounded his chest with his vicious chops in 2009. He claimed that his chest was never the same again after this incident.

Many people seemed to believe the statement, but it wasn't true at all. Kofi keeps busting fake theories about his sunken chest from time to time. While The Big Show is indeed known for his dangerous chops, it was clear that he was not responsible for Kofi's condition.

Damn dude, is that for real? — EskoBomb (@EskoBomb) July 4, 2019

Kofi was actually playing with these so-called internet experts, who keep making fake theories about his unusual appearance.

Kofi Kingston revealed the real reason behind his unique condition in 2019

Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35.

In 2019, several theories began floating around that Kofi Kingston had a pectus excavatum or concave chest. It is a medical condition in which a person's breastbone sinks into the chest. This problem could be caused by birth or could develop after puberty.

However, the former WWE Champion cleared the air about this rumor through an informative tweet. As explained in the tweet posted below, Kofi's condition has nothing to do with Pectus excavatum. He does not have a concave chest as believed by many.

Ah a fellow Sternumonian. So this is what I know:

A lot of people think that I have pectus excavatum, or ‘concave chest’. Not true. My sternum is not concave at all. Rather, my pectoral muscles connect from closer to the sides of my sternum, rather than the center of my sternum. — ⚔️ KOFNAN the Barbarian ⚔️ (@TrueKofi) August 16, 2019

Instead, his pectoral muscles have a very unusual structure as they are connected closer to the sides of his sternum instead of the usual center position. Fortunately, Kofi Kingston's caved-in chest has not affected his wrestling performances in any way.

Kofi Kingston has been gaining momentum on WWE RAW recently

Kofi on WWE RAW

Kofi Kingston has been on a roll lately. Three weeks ago, Kofi pinned current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in the main event of WWE RAW. This victory marked his return to the main event picture as The New Day member once again set his sights on the WWE Championship.

Duri the latest episode of WWE RAW, Kofi collided with Drew McIntyre to determine the number #1 contender for the WWE title. It was a brilliant match, filled with fast-paced action. In the end, The Scottish Warrior picked up the victory after decimating Kingston with a mid-air Claymore Kick.

Despite losing the contest, Kofi Kingston looked strong in defeat. He brought a proper fight to Drew McIntyre which was enough to solidify him as a future title contender.

Would you like to see Kofi Kingston win the WWE title again? Sound off in the comments below.

Dear reader, could you take a quick 30-second survey to help us provide you with better content on SK Wrestling? Here's the link for it.