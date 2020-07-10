Kofi Kingston says The Big Show is responsible for his sunken chest

"I debuted in 2008, and you'll remember, I had a nice, full chest" - Kofi Kingston.

Kofi Kingston is the current SmackDown Tag Team Champion with Big E as the New Day.

Kofi Kingston

On the recent The New Day: Feel The Power podcast, The Big Show appeared and spoke with Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods about multiple things. The World's Largest Athlete is known for his hammering chops, which have flattened several Superstars in WWE history. The Big Show jokingly said that he chooses who gets stiff chops from him.

"There's definitely a love factor that goes in [to] who gets chopped and how they get chopped. There are some, that get a great chop, and it's loud, and it stings a little bit. Then, there are some that you'll see come back that are lit up, and red, and bruised, and bleeding." Big Show said, "well, apparently, somewhere along the line we had a disagreement."

To this, Kofi Kingson replied and claimed that Big Show and his stiff chops were responsible for his sunken chest.

"You were talking about the reason for people getting hard chops and it's based on, kind of, like, their attitude. And I wished that you would have told me that back in 2009 because I came out, I debuted in 2008, and you'll remember, I had a nice, full chest. My chest was popping. Do you know what I mean? I go to do a pushup and my chest hits the ground. Do you know what I mean? I had a real, life chest. And then, [Show] and I ended up having a match, and I got chopped so hard in the chest, and my chest has never been the same since." (h/t Wrestling Inc)

Lmbo !! Yep well played https://t.co/nQf01y0LCF — “The Big Show” Paul Wight (@WWETheBigShow) July 7, 2020

Kofi Kingston in WWE

While many might not realize it, Kofi Kingston is one of the longest-tenured WWE Superstar on the current roster. He signed with WWE in September 2006, thus will be soon completing 14 years with the company.

During his time in WWE, Kofi Kingston has become a huge fan favorite through his agile wrestling ability, insane Royal Rumble antics, and his down-to-earth behavior with the fans.

While he had a decent run as a singles Superstar initially, his best work came as part of The New Day. Hailed by many as one of the most successful factions in WWE history, Kofi Kingston started teaming-up with Big E and Xavier Woods in 2014 and the trio has had massive success together. So much so that WWE hasn't broken them apart even six years after the formation of the New Day.

OFFICIAL :



WWE "Moment Of The Year" was Kofi Kingston beating Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 to become the WWE Champion as announced on #WWEBackstage



👏👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/O8smMDi1Eb — Global Fight Revolution (@GlobalFightRev) December 25, 2019

Kofi Kingston's biggest WWE moment came last year when he defeated Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 to win his first WWE Championship. He is currently one-half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions as part of the New Day with Big E, as Xavier Woods is out of action due to an injury.