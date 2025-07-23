  • home icon
  Dominik Mysterio tells 47-year-old WWE veteran to "F**k off"

Dominik Mysterio tells 47-year-old WWE veteran to "F**k off"

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jul 23, 2025 14:09 GMT
Dominik Mysterio is the current Intercontinental Champion [Image credits: WWE
Dominik Mysterio is the current Intercontinental Champion [Image credits: WWE's and star's Instagram handles]

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently took to social media to take major shots at a popular 47-year-old wrestling veteran. "Dirty" Dom did this after what went down on this week's red show. The veteran in question is RAW general manager Adam Pearce.

For weeks, AJ Styles has been eyeing Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship. Due to "Dirty" Dom's real-life injury, the two haven't locked horns yet. On this week's RAW, Adam Pearce forced Mysterio to get evaluated by the doctors, and if he was still unable to compete, his title would be relinquished.

Dominik later attacked Styles backstage, revealing that he was fine to wrestle. They will now face each other for the gold at SummerSlam 2025, scheduled for August 2 and 3.

Adam Pearce recently took to Instagram to post a backstage photo with Dominik Mysterio from their conversation on the red brand's show. In his post's caption, the RAW GM sent an out-of-context message, which he usually shares whenever he uploads cryptic posts.

"Love somebody today. ❤️🙏," Pearce wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below.

This post caught "Dirty" Dom's attention, and he took a massive shot at the official in the comments section with a three-word non-PG message.

"F**k off today 🫶," Mysterio commented.

You can check out a screenshot of his comment below.

Screenshot of Dominik Mysterio&#039;s comment [Image credit: Adam Pearce&#039;s Instagram handle]
Screenshot of Dominik Mysterio's comment [Image credit: Adam Pearce's Instagram handle]

WWE believes Dominik Mysterio could be fined by Adam Pearce after RAW

After this week's RAW, WWE's official X/Twitter handle uploaded the clip of Dominik Mysterio's backstage attack on AJ Styles. The company wrote that "Dirty" Dom could be fined by Adam Pearce for laying out The Phenomenal One, who was disguised as a medical staff member.

"DOMINIK MYSTERIO JUST LAID OUT A WWE MEDICAL STAFF MEMBER! Could be a heavy, heavy fine from @ScrapDaddyAP! 😅."

Check out the post below.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 2025.

