WWE issues a statement about Dominik Mysterio's future after breaking major rule during RAW

WWE has put out a statement after Dominik Mysterio broke a huge WWE rule. They have addressed what's next for him.On WWE RAW, Mysterio finally underwent a medical evaluation after Adam Pearce announced that he was stripping him of the Intercontinental Championship. Before the doctors could put out a statement about his condition, Mysterio attacked AJ Styles from behind, knocking the medical staff out as well. WWE has taken this matter seriously and responded accordingly.WWE put out a statement on X immediately after Mysterio attacked AJ Styles, hurting a WWE doctor in the process. They stated a member of the medical staff was now hurt. For any wrestler to attack a medical staff member or any employee is against WWE rules. The statement went on to say that Adam Pearce could also issue a heavy fine.&quot;DOMINIK MYSTERIO JUST LAID OUT A WWE MEDICAL STAFF MEMBER! Could be a heavy, heavy fine from @ScrapDaddyAP! 😅.&quot;For now, no such fine has been issued by Adam Pearce, but the situation may change very soon. Pearce was very unhappy with the way Dominik Mysterio handled the situation, and he made it very clear.Pearce had already threatened to strip Mysterio of the title. It remains to be seen what he does now.