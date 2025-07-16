Dominik Mysterio, The Rock's daughter Ava, Buddy Matthews, and others react to Rhea Ripley's emotional message after WWE Evolution

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Dominik Mysterio, The Rock's daughter Ava, and Buddy Matthews, recently took to social media to react to Rhea Ripley's emotional message. The Eradicator was in action at Evolution 2025.

At this year's all-woman premium live event, Rhea Ripley faced IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship in the main event of the show. Both stars put on an incredible display of action, which received widespread praise from fans and critics. However, the bout did not end in either of the two stars' favor, as in the last stages, Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase to become the new champion.

Following the show, Ripley took to Instagram to share an emotional message, highlighting that she was featured in a dark match at Evolution 1, but she has come a long way, as this year she main evented the show against IYO SKY. Mami also thanked The Genius of the SKY for making history with her.

"Always bet on yourself. From the Pre show dark match at Evolution 1 to the Main event of Evolution 2! Thank you @iyo_sky for making history with me 🖤," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Rhea Ripley's post, including Dominik Mysterio, Ava, Buddy Matthews, CM Punk, Austin Theory, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Jaida Parker, Maryse, Karmen Petrovic, Tiffany Stratton, Omos, and more.

Meanwhile, Brie Bella, Lola Vice, Adriana Rizzo, Zelina Vega, Megan Morant, Natalya, Maxxine Dupri, and TKO Group left comments on it.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Rhea Ripley's Instagram]

Rhea Ripley is all set to compete for the WWE Women's World Championship again

After once again failing to win the WWE Women's World Championship against IYO SKY at Evolution, Rhea Ripley is set to compete for the gold again at SummerSlam 2025.

On this week's RAW, Naomi came out to talk about her massive world title win. She was later interrupted by Ripley and SKY. A war of words broke out between the three stars before Adam Pearce showed up to make their Triple Threat Match official for the Women's World Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

It remains to be seen who will come out on top between Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Naomi at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

