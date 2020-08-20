Dominik Mysterio threatens Seth Rollins over 'funny games'

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins' feud with Rey Mysterio also saw the latter's son, Dominik, being involved. After the brutal assault laid on Rey Mysterio, Dominik showed up on WWE RAW to settle the score with Seth Rollins and his disciple Buddy Murphy.

Now, Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio are set to lock horns in a Street Fight at SummerSlam. However, the Monday Night Messiah will not be the only one with an advantage of Murphy on his side.

In the last episode of WWE RAW, Rey Mysterio returned and brutalized Seth Rollins in order to send across a morning. It's now been confirmed that the masked legend of WWE will be in the corner of his son when the latter locks horns with Seth Rollins.

Ahead of their scheduled match, Dominik Mysterio is set to appear on this week's episode of The Bump. He recently took to Twitter and sent a message to Seth Rollins, warning the latter about the 'funny games' that he could be planning. Here's what Dominik had to say,

"Seth Rollins, after what you did to my dad at Extreme Rules and what you did to me on RAW, beating me senselessly, you and Murphy, with that kendo stick… at SummerSlam I can't wait until I get my hands on you in a Street Fight, with my dad in my corner to make sure you and Murphy aren't planning any funny games."

The feud between Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio

While Dominik had previously managed to get the better of Seth Rollins and Murphy, the latter had an evil plan in place. After their contract signing for the SummerSlam match, Dominik was blindsided and attacked by Rollins and Murphy with a kendo stick.

Seth Rollins' even tied him between the ropes and continued to hit him with the stick. Following the segment, WWE released pictures of Dominik Mysterio, covered in red marks.

This week, Rey and Dominik Mysterio arrived on RAW with an intention to return the favor. They subjected Seth Rollins to a similar beatdown while Murphy ran away from the ring. It will be interesting to see how things will turn out for Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio when the two Superstars eventually lock horns at SummerSlam.