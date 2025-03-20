Dominik Mysterio, Tiffany Stratton, R-Truth, and others react after WWE RAW star shares personal moment with Liv Morgan

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Dominik Mysterio, Tiffany Stratton, and R-Truth recently took to social media to react to RAW star Raquel Rodriguez's post with Liv Morgan. Rodriguez and Morgan are members of The Judgment Day.

At Bad Blood 2024, Raquel Rodriguez aligned with Liv Morgan once again and joined The Judgment Day. At first, she started as Morgan's bodyguard, but their relationship seemingly evolved into a great partnership as they are the current Women's Tag Team Champions.

Rodriguez recently took to Instagram to share several photos of her day out with Liv Morgan in Italy. In her post's caption, the star highlighted that they shared a personal moment in Pisa:

"A moment in Pisa 🇮🇹 #italy #leaningtower #daytrip," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Raquel Rodriguez's Instagram post, including Dominik Mysterio, Tiffany Stratton, R-Truth, Lilian Garcia, Chelsea Green, Stephanie Vaquer, Liv Morgan, Isla Dawn, Kairi Sane, Carlito, JD McDonagh, CJ Perry, Ava and more. Meanwhile, Cathy Kelley, Shawn Bennett, and Natalya left comments on it.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Raquel Rodriguez's Instagram]

Former WWE star talked about facing Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

During a recent edition of Nick Club Wrestling Happy Hour, former WWE star Layla said she would love to reunite with Michelle McCool to face either a team of Chelsea Green and Piper Niven or Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

The veteran also mentioned that McCool and her could make it work against any name on the current women's roster.

"I would love to face Chelsea Green and Piper [Niven]. I would because I think that would be a good match. But you know what? Even Liv and Raquel, even that, it would be hilarious. I think LayCool could make it work with any of the girls right now in the tag team division if that's something that they would ever want to do. I think it would work. We'd make it work, how about that? We'd make it work," she said.

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's reign as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

