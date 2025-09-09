Dominik Mysterio Walks Out on The Judgment Day After Massive Accusation

Tensions between Dominik Mysterio and Judgment Day continue to rise tonight on WWE RAW. He even walked out on the group during a segment.Dominik Mysterio has been on a roll since winning the Intercontinental Championship. He has also found himself an ally in El Grande Americano. Last week on RAW, Dirty Dom defended his title against AJ Styles. During the match, El Grande Americano interfered and cost Styles the match.Tonight, on RAW, Dominik walked into the Judgment Day clubhouse when Finn Balor asked him where he was. Dom claimed he was preparing for his upcoming match at Worlds Collide. Finn then accused him of talking to El Grande Americano. Balor then told him that they had been in the dark about the masked Luchador and warned him that no one lends a helping hand without expecting something in return. Dom said El Grande Americano was trying to help because it's a lucha thing. He then blamed JD McDonagh and Finn Balor for getting banned from ringside last week before walking out of the clubhouse.Vince Russo Criticized Dominik Mysterio's Current StorylineOver the past few weeks, Dominik Mysterio has seemed to have developed a bond with El Grande Americano. The two of them were caught talking backstage a few times. However, the rest of Judgment Day don't seem to be pleased with this alliance.Speaking on a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that the backstage segments between Dom and Americano were getting repetitive and the company would be better off taping one segment and replaying it each week.&quot;We head backstage, and El Grande Americano and Dominik. Bro, we've seen that four times. We've seen that exact same vignette four times. They should just tape one and keep replaying it. Four times in a row we've seen that same thing. They catch them talking, I got this, I got this. Everything's cool.&quot;It will be interesting to see where this storyline between Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano leads.