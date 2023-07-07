Dominik Mysterio doesn't want 4-time champion to return to WWE

Dominik Mysterio has started drawing as much heat as some of the most hated WWE Superstars of all time. Dom Dom, his partner in crime Mami (Rhea Ripley), and The Judgment Day have been running Monday Night RAW. Recently, the 26-year-old star sent a warning to former United States Champion Carlito and doesn't want him to return to the company.

Earlier this year, Dominik and The Judgment Day feuded with Rey Mysterio and the Latino World Order after WrestleMania 39. The two stables went at each other for weeks before the groups were drafted to different brands.

During Backlash 2023, Carlito made a surprise return to the company and assisted Bad Bunny and LWO against the heinous stable. Speaking to Metro UK, the 26-year-old star issued a warning to Carlito and advised him not to return as The Judgment Day has some unfinished business with him. Check it out:

"I know he’s had some history with my dad from back in the day, but for his sake, I hope he doesn’t! He’s gonna have a problem with the Judgment Day and we’re gonna stomp him out! He put his business in our business, and that just doesn’t happen." [H/T - Metro UK]

Dom Dom also agreed that a match between him and Calito would be very interesting.

"For sure, that’s definitely an interesting match!" [H/T - Metro UK]

It will be interesting to see if Caribbean Cool returns to the company and once again faces off against The Judgment Day.

Dominik Mysterio recently faced former rival on WWE RAW

In 2020, Dominik Mysterio made his WWE debut at SummerSlam when he faced Seth Rollins. Mysterio stepped in for his father and faced The Messiah in a Street Fight and was praised for his performance.

However, Rollins and Mysterio have been on a different path over the past three years with The Visionary as the World Heavyweight Champion and Dom Dom finding a new family in The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW.

Last week, the two stars finally collided once again in the main event on the show. In the final moments, Damian Priest showed up and hit Rollins with a South of Heaven to end the match via Disqualification.

Priest was planning on using his Money in the Bank contract but Finn Balor appeared out of nowhere and inadvertently pushed Rollins into Priest. The champion hit Dominik Mysterio with a Pedigree to escape.

