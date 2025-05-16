Dominik Mysterio wants to sh*t on injured WWE star's legacy

Dominik Mysterio is one of the biggest names from WWE RAW and the current Intercontinental Champion on the brand. Meanwhile, Dirty Dom wants to create his legacy, but at the cost of sh*tting all over his father's legacy in Mexico.

Earlier this year, WWE acquired AAA and announced a Worlds Collide event between the two promotions. Many wrestlers were excited as they would get the opportunity to appear in the Mexican promotion for a match or two while being under the Stamford-based promotion's umbrella.

In an interview on Pro Wrestling & MMA Interviews, the host, Jim Varsallone, asked Dirty Dom about the AAA acquisition and his potential goals with the newly acquired promotion. The current Intercontinental Champion spoke highly of AAA but pointed out how he wanted to establish his legacy by sh*tting all over his father's legacy, which the Hall of Famer built in Mexico.

"I am currently in the WWE and I’m already better than Rey Mysterio, right? I would love to go to AAA and cement my legacy there and make it better than what he had already done. I’m going to down to AAA and sh*t all over Rey Mysterio so the name that you remember coming out of AAA, Mexico, WWE, whatever, TNA, anything — you hear the word Mysterio, you think Dominik Mysterio," Dominik said. [H/T - Fightful]

Last month, Rey Mysterio got injured and missed WrestleMania 41. It looks like Dirty Dom doesn't mind taking a shot or two at his father regardless of his in-ring status.

Dominik Mysterio wants top WWE name to remain in The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day was created a few years ago by Edge under the old leadership. However, the villainous faction evolved, and new faces joined the group on Monday Night RAW. Last year, Liv Morgan and Carlito joined the stable when Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest were betrayed by the other members.

In the same interview, Dirty Dom spoke highly of Carlito since he joined the group. Moreover, the current Intercontinental Champion stated he never wants to see him leave the group, as Dom sees him as the glue of the group that holds everyone together.

"It's amazing. I love Carlito, and he's the man. I hope he sticks with us forever because he really is like the glue that keeps The Judgment Day together at this point," Mysterio said.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for the group on WWE RAW.

