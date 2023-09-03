Dominik Mysterio will "get his" after major interference at Payback, according to former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio made his Judgment Day teammates' lives easy during Payback 2023 as he interfered in all of the matches of his faction. Former Women's Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez sent out a warning to Dirty Dom after his major interference.

Rhea Ripley went in a bout against Rodriguez at Payback on September 2. It looked like the latter was going to finally dethrone Mami and become the new Women's World Champion. However, things changed when Dominik came out to distract The Big Mami Cool and cost her the match. The Eradicator once again managed to retain her title.

Following the show, WWE posted a digital exclusive interview with Raquel Rodriguez on Twitter in which Byron Saxton asked her about dedicating this match to Liv Morgan.

She agreed that the match was for her teammate Liv, and she would not stop going after Rhea's title. She even threatened Dominik Mysterio because of his antics, which caused her the title.

"It is but all I have to say that it's not over and this is for Liv, this is for me and it's not over. Tonight was just a little taste, Dom will get his, even if I have to give it to him. And Rhea? She's going to get hers too." [0:48 - 1:03]

You can check out her interview below:

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez said she knew Dominik Mysterio wouldn't leave Rhea Ripley alone

In the same interview, Raquel said that she was really angry after the defeat as she felt it was supposed to be her night. The former Tag Team Champion further added that she knew Dominik Mysterio wouldn't leave Ripley alone if she was ever in any danger.

"I'm angry Byron. I'm really really really angry. Tonight was supposed to be my night but again I knew Rhea couldn't come out there by herself. I knew Dom couldn't leave her to just handle this on her own. The second they see her in any kind of danger, they come running to her." [0:23-0:38]

Fans want to see Raquel Rodriguez dethrone Rhea Ripley and become the new Women's World Champion. Only time will tell if WWE will make that happen or not.

What do you think Raquel will do to Dominik Mysterio after his interference caused her the title? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please give credit to WWE and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any of the quotes from this article.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here