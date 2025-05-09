Dominik Mysterio will not lose his Intercontinental Title at Backlash for major reason, believes ex-WWE star

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio is scheduled to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Penta at Backlash on May 10, 2025. Ahead of the premium live event, former WWE star Aiden English shared his prediction for the title match.

Dirty Dom defeated Bron Breakker, Finn Balor, and Penta in a Fatal-Four Way Match at WrestleMania 41 to win the IC Championship. The Judgment Day member retained his title against the former AEW star on the April 21, 2025, episode of RAW, thanks to an assist from a returning JD McDonagh.

Now, at the Backlash PLE, Penta and Mysterio will once again battle for the coveted championship this Saturday in St. Louis, Missouri. Speaking on the REBOOKED podcast, Aiden English predicted that The Latino Cheat was unlikely to drop his Intercontinental Title to his opponent. The reason is the significant buzz generated by Dom's victory at The Showcase of The Immortals.

"I don't think it'll be good. I don't think it will be mind-blowing. I don't think it'll be solid. I don't see Dominik [Mysterio] losing [to Penta], especially [since] they [WWE] got so much buzz off of him winning," he said. [From 04:21 to 04:31]

Check out the full episode below:

Aiden English comments on what he's curious to see in the upcoming Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta's WWE title match

In the same podcast, The Drama King conveyed his strong interest in observing Finn Balor's involvement during the Intercontinental Title matchup at Backlash. He questioned whether The Judgment Day stable would experience further developments like a split or rising friction.

According to Aiden English, the feud between Dominik Mysterio and Penta lacked storyline development and continuation in the narrative.

"The only thing I'm more curious to see is, will there be Finn Balor's involvement with The Judgment Day? Is there going to be more kind of a movement? Are they breaking up? Is there more tension going [on] over there? Stuff like that. How is that progressing? I don't see much between Penta and Dom as far as like continuing the story," he added. [From 04:35 to 04:58]

WWE fans will have to wait and see if Dirty Dom will successfully defend his IC Championship against the 40-year-old luchador.

Please credit REBOOKED and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

