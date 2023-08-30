Dominik Mysterio could win the US Title from Rey Mysterio and feud with 40-year-old star, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Bill Apter is stoked about the possibility of Dominik Mysterio winning the United States Championship from his father, Rey, and then defending it against LA Knight.

It's no secret that the father-son feud was one of the best stories heading into this year's WrestleMania 39. At the Premium Live Event, the WWE Hall of Famer gave his son the beating of a lifetime and emerged victorious. Since then, both have gone their separate ways and have witnessed immense success. While Dom is the reigning NXT North American Champion, Rey is the current US Champion.

On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, host Dr. Chris Featherstone pitched the idea of the Judgment Day member defeating his father for the United States Title and then putting the gold on the line against LA Knight.

The veteran journalist was sold on the prospect and said he would love to see Dominik Mysterio be pitted against Knight for the US Championship.

"Oh, absolutely. That'll be great. Yeah, I love it," said Bill Apter. [33:11 - 33:15]

Edge is optimistic about Dominik Mysterio's long-term success in WWE

A few days back, on WWE's The Bump, Edge heaped massive praise on Dominik Mysterio, saying he could mirror his success and have a decades-spanning career.

Furthermore, The Rated-R Superstar also picked Carmelo Hayes, Rhea Ripley, and Street Profits, among others, who could advance their careers.

"Dom [Dominik Mysterio]. I really think Dom, with what he is learning and what he is doing, and I really think 25 years from now he could be sitting here and having the same kind of chat. I think Montez Ford, both Street Profits. Rhea [Ripley], Theory, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, Bron Breakker," said Edge.

Edge recently finished up with WWE after his match against Sheamus on August 18th, and it remains to be seen what lies ahead for him in the wrestling business.

