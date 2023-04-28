Dominik Mysterio on WWE possibly separating The Judgment Day

Dominik Mysterio recently addressed whether The Judgment Day could go their separate ways after the 2023 WWE Draft.

The roster changes will take place on the April 28 episode of SmackDown and the May 1 episode of RAW. Three Judgment Day members (Dominik, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor) have been listed by WWE.com as one pick in the draft, while Rhea Ripley can be selected separately.

Dominik said in an interview with The Independent that he wants to be drafted to the same show as his stablemates, particularly Ripley:

"I just want to go wherever The Judgment Day goes. I want to make sure that we don't get separated, because we're genuinely not sure about what's going on. We're getting drafted for real. I hope I get stuck with the Smackdown Women's Champion [Rhea Ripley]. But who knows? We'll see what happens."

In the same interview, Dominik said he would like to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The 26-year-old is open to teaming with Ripley or any other Judgment Day member in an attempt to bring more gold to the group.

The Judgment Day's latest WWE rivalries

WrestleMania 39 featured a heavy Judgment Day presence. Rhea Ripley arguably stole the show on WrestleMania Saturday by defeating Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. On the same night, Dominik Mysterio lost to his father Rey Mysterio in a first-time-ever encounter.

In the penultimate match of WrestleMania Sunday, former Judgment Day member Edge defeated Finn Balor in a grueling Hell in a Cell match.

Moving forward, Ripley will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Zelina Vega at WWE Backlash on May 6. Damian Priest will also be in action at the Puerto Rico event against rapper Bad Bunny.

