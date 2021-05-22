"He's one of the best to ever do it" - Dominik Mysterio has high praise for WWE SmackDown star

Over the past year, Dominik Mysterio has proven his worth in WWE. He has shown great improvement with his in-ring work and stunned fans by being so good so early on in his career.

This comes with some help from his opponents, for whom Dominik has high praise, including his first rival in WWE, Seth Rollins. Rollins and Dominik feuded last summer after Rollins ambushed Rey week in and week out on RAW.

Speaking to Dayton 24/7 Now, Dominik commented on his rivalry with Seth Rollins and what his overall experience has been working with other wrestlers so far:

"I have been able to pick the brains of some of the best in this business, starting off my career with Seth Rollins. That's an honor in and of itself. He's one of the best to ever do it and to be able to start of and pick his brain and just go with that [is an honor]."

Earlier today, @DomMysterio35 discussed the historic win, his amazing first year in WWE, and who he wants to eventually face in the ring. https://t.co/LtDXhWMWzJ @WWEPR https://t.co/nySLVyMKac — Dayton 24/7 Now (@dayton247now) May 21, 2021

Dominik's first match in WWE was against Seth Rollins, which took place at SummerSlam last year.

The match was lauded as one of the best matches of the night. It depicted a very emotional story as Rollins battered and beat up Domink as his family watched from ringside.

Even though Dominik wasn't able to pick up the win, he put up a strong fight against the former WWE Champion and cemented his place on the roster. He even got a pat on the back from Vince McMahon after the match.

Dominik and Rey Mysterio were drafted to WWE SmackDown in October 2020

Dominik and Rey Mysterio

As part of the WWE 2020 Draft in October last year, The Mysterios were drafted together to SmackDown, where they have established themselves as a tag team. They first feuded with King Corbin, which provided Dominik an opportunity to work on his in-ring skills.

After their feud with Corbin, the Mysterios began settling into the WWE SmackDown tag team division. They feuded with different tag teams like Alpha Academy and The Dirty Dawgs for over three months.

Last week they finally won the WWE SmackDown tag team title after defeating Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler at WrestleMania Backlash. Thus, they became the first father-son duo to win the WWE Tag Team Championship.

