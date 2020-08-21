Dominik is set to face the 'Monday Night Messiah' Seth Rollins at SummerSlam this Sunday in his in-ring WWE debut. The feud between Dominik and Rey Mysterio started after Rollins injured Rey Mysterio's eye, putting him out of action, in the Eye for an Eye match. Dominik had some initial success with his attacks but was then mauled by both Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy, getting hit with 30 strikes from kendo sticks.

Dominik and Rey Mysterio were recently guests on Konan's podcast, Keepin' It 100, ahead of the former's in-ring debut. During the show, Dominik was asked about which WWE Superstars he would like to get into the ring with in the future.

The first person Dominik named was none other than 'The Viper' Randy Orton. Dominik explained that learning Orton's style could help him by elongating his career:

I would really love to work with Randy. I think I could learn a lot from him and just his style in general, you know, I think it can really help me by elongating my career. So I think Randy would be one.

Dominik then said that he wanted to wrestle some of WWE's Latino stars like Angel Garza and Andrade:

I would love to work with some of the Latino talent in there like Garza, Andrade, some of those guys.

Speaking of he wanted to wrestle from NXT, Dominik named former NXT Champion Adam Cole, who will be facing Pat MacAfee this weekend at TakeOver: XXX:

Some of the guys in NXT I would also like, someone like Adam Cole.

Seth Rollins has threatened to end Dominik's career at WWE SummerSlam

Advertisement

It’s not often a career begins and ends on the same night. #SummerSlam. Street Fight. For the Greater Good. https://t.co/xr4mtdCOwZ — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) August 15, 2020

Seth Rollins has already unloaded on Dominik with a kendo stick, leaving the young WWE Superstar with welts and marks all over. The Monday Night Messiah has threatened on Twitter to end Dominik's WWE career at SummerSlam.

You can listen to Konan's podcast Keepin' It 100, HERE. If any quotes from this interview are used, add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.