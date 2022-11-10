"Don't belong to you" - Bloodline member warns 47-year-old WWE star after he poses with a championship held by the faction

Bloodline member and one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Jimmy Uso, took to Instagram to warn Shelton Benjamin.

The 47-year-old was recently seen posing with the RAW Tag Team Title that he has held in the past. Benjamin won the championship alongside Cedric Alexander as part of The Hurt Business in 2020.

Reacting to his Instagram post, Jimmy claimed that the title doesn't belong to the veteran WWE star.

"That don't belong to you bruh," wrote Jimmy Uso.

In response, Benjamin added that the title might not belong to him at the moment, but the "ownership is transferable."

"Not yet, but ownership is transferable," wrote Shelton Benjamin.

Check out the interaction between Jimmy Uso and Shelton Benjamin below:

The Usos successfully defended the Unified RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships at the recently concluded Crown Jewel premium live event.

Jimmy and Jey beat Ridge Holland and Butch in another incredible bout between the two tag teams after their previous collision on SmackDown.

What's next for The Bloodline in WWE?

The Bloodline has been unstoppable for months. At Crown Jewel, the faction again reigned supreme, with Roman Reigns successfully defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul.

The Usos, who were victorious on the night, got involved in the main event and confronted Jake Paul. Solo Sikoa also came face-to-face with The YouTuber.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Bloodline members were again in action, as Solo teamed up with The Usos to face The New Day and Matt Riddle. The Enforcer picked up the win for his side by pinning The Original Bro.

The Usos' next big task in WWE will be to defend the tag team championships against The New Day this Friday on SmackDown. The two teams have previously faced each other on numerous occasions, developing one of the most heated rivalries in modern WWE history.

Do you think The Usos will win on Friday? Sound off in the comments below.

