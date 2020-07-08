"Don't buy the house" - Muhammad Hassan reveals how WWE hinted that his release was near

Muhammad Hassan reveals the conversation which made him realize his WWE stint was coming to an end.

Hassan was released from the company in September 2005.

Muhammad Hassan

Former WWE Superstar Muhammad Hassan recently took part in a Q&A session with Sportskeeda's own Chris Featherstone and had some interesting stuff to share with regards to his main roster stint.

Hassan recalled how his conversation with WWE Vice President of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis, went, a few days before his character was pulled from WWE TV following his controversial angle with The Undertaker on SmackDown.

Once the pressure built, and we knew that wasn't going to happen, Johnny Ace, I had a conversation with him. The only thing that sticks out is kind of a whirlwind at the time, but I said something to the effect of, "I'm about to buy a house." and he said, "Don't buy the house." I was like, "All right, this isn't gonna go in a positive direction for me."

Muhammad Hassan's last WWE feud was against The Undertaker

Hassan's character was written off WWE TV at The Great American Bash 2005, where The Undertaker gave him a Last Ride through the ramp. Hassan was released from WWE in September 2005.

Hassan quickly turned into one of the biggest heels on the WWE roster during his short-lived run there. One wonders how far he would have gone as a Superstar if it hadn't been for the controversial segment that ended his WWE career.