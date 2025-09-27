"Don't you dare play victim" - Major WWE name goes off at IYO SKY

IYO SKY had a rough night after WWE Wrestlepalooza when Asuka and Kairi Sane turned on her. Meanwhile, The Empress of Tomorrow broke silence following her heel turn and went off at The Genius of The Sky for her actions on the red brand.

After Asuka returned to the weekly product in June, she entered a storyline with IYO SKY as she tried to get the band back together. However, SKY developed a strong bond with Rhea Ripley over the past few months as they feuded for the Women's World Championship.

The Empress of Tomorrow wasn't happy about it and warned The Genius of the SKY on several occasions to stay away from Mami. After WWE Wrestlepalooza, Asuka lost a one-on-one match to Rhea Ripley, and The Kabuki Warriors attacked Mami on WWE RAW.

IYO SKY came to stop the attack, but the duo turned on her as well. Speaking on KanaChan TV, the multi-time WWE Women's Champion explained her actions from the show and went off at The Genius of the Sky for trusting a snake like Rhea Ripley instead of staying with her and Sane.

"Hey, IYO, let me tell you something. I told you a million times, stay away from snakes like Rhea [Ripley], but you're completely dummy. You can't tell who's real and who's fake. Too late now, though. You're an idiot. You're going to be a puppet your whole life. Sad. We were together. I could've saved you, but whatever. Too late now. You dummy, such a dummy. You. Are. Such. An. Idiot!," Asuka claimed.

Asuka also reacted to IYO SKY's video from social media, where she was crying, and The Empress of Tomorrow warned SKY not to play victim.

"I saw you crying. Girl, you betrayed me. You're the one who betrayed me. Don't play victim. I'm the victim. Don't you dare play victim. Poor Asuka. You're a traitor," Asuka said.

What's next for Asuka and IYO SKY on WWE RAW?

IYO SKY dominated the women's division on WWE RAW for a while, and the 35-year-old star is now focused on her on-screen relationship with Rhea Ripley, Asuka, and Kairi Sane. It's safe to assume that the storyline won't be around two stars, as Sane is backing The Empress of Tomorrow.

There's a chance this allows the women's tag team division to grow further, as Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY will become an official team to take on The Kabuki Warriors in the coming weeks or months.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit KanaChan TV and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

