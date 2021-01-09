"Don't embarrass him" - John Cena Sr. gives his honest opinion on Goldberg's WWE return

Goldberg returned on RAW this week and challenged Drew McIntyre to a title match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. John Cena Sr. recently gave his thoughts on Goldberg's WWE return.

Goldberg is a former WCW World Heavyweight Champion. He is also a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and a two-time Universal Champion. His last WWE match was at WrestleMania last April where he lost his Universal title against Braun Strowman.

John Cena Sr. recently appeared on Boston Wrestling MWF's Wrestling Insiders, and he gave his take on Goldberg's return to WWE :

"If Goldberg wins the belt then thats it. If he wins, if he goes over McIntyre, if Goldberg goes over McIntyre I think the fans are just going to say [disapproving sound]... why would you do that match anyway? I take nothing away from Goldberg's athleticism, he's a guy in great shape. When he [McIntyre] says 'I feel like I'm beating up my dad', I don't think your dad's built like Goldberg. Kudos to you Goldberg, I may knock you and make a few comments but you know what, he's still got a few rides left but if you're gonna put him on the ride at least put him in a position where you don't embarrass him, you elevate him. And this is what they're doing, it's not working in Goldberg's favor."

"Take nothing away from Goldberg, that's not what I'm trying to do when I make my comments, what I'm trying to say is that if you're going to take a man of his calibre, who holds some credibility, at least give him the chance to get some credibility. Don't squash him. Don't put him in matches where he can't go. Don't embarrass him to the point that the match looks like a piece of garbage. That's not doing anything to the individual or for the organization, nor the person that's facing him."

A look at Goldberg's WWE return on RAW

Goldberg returned to WWE RAW at the end of Legends Night following Drew McIntyre's successful title defense against Keith Lee. Goldberg then challenged McIntyre to a match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view later this month. McIntyre accepted the challenge and we saw Goldberg shove the WWE Champion as RAW went off the air.

