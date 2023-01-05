"Don't even know what's going on" - 40-year-old star opens up on his rivalry with Bray Wyatt

WWE Superstar LA Knight recently spoke about his current feud with the Eater of Worlds, Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt returned to the company back in October and has since found a new adversary in Knight. The former Maximum Male Models pioneer himself has been going through the rejuvenation of his career after severing ties with the faction and looking to make it big on his own.

Knight was on WWE's The Bump this week to discuss how things were going down between him and Wyatt. He mentioned that with Bray's long promos and Uncle Howdy interfering in between, he did not know what was happening. However, the veteran star made it clear that he was ready to adapt and face this challenge.

"Hell no. If I'm honest, I don't even know what's going on half the time. The lights are going out, spooky music, guys in costumes. I don't know anything that's happening. But here's the thing. Always being ready, always adapting. Name of the game. Always being ready to adapt to any situation. So, has anything ever prepared me for this? No. But, the only thing I can do is keep an eye over my shoulder, keep an eye straight ahead, and basically, eyes on the prize." [From 19:50 - 20:17]

LA Knight will face Bray Wyatt in a Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble

Bray Wyatt will return to the ring for his first televised match at the Royal Rumble.

Last week on SmackDown, while Bray Wyatt was apologizing for attacking a cameraman, LA Knight appeared and challenged him to a matchup. The former WWE Champion had only just accepted the challenge when Uncle Howdy made his way to the ring and planted Wyatt with Sister Abigail.

It will be interesting to see the two stars collide with the ever-present threat of Uncle Howdy trying to disrupt the action inside the squared circle.

