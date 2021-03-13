"Don't ever do that again" - Vince McMahon was furious when Kurt Angle broke an intergender match rule

The latest edition of 'The Kurt Angle Show' on AdFreeShows.com covered the Olympic gold medalist's rookie year in the WWE. Angle also spoke about an issue he faced during a singles match with Chyna back in the day.

Intergender wrestling received its fair share of TV time in WWE when Chyna was at her peak. The former Women's Champion wrestled against several men during her career, and it's well-known that Vince McMahon had a rule that prevented the male wrestlers from punching Chyna in matches.

However, Kurt Angle once broke the rule during a singles contest against The Ninth Wonder of The World. The former WWE champion was given an earful by Vince McMahon backstage after the match.

Kurt Angle said that Chyna was quite proficient in the ring and noted that the trailblazing female star knew her basics and executed them effectively.

"I was okay with working with Chyna. She was actually very good in the ring, and she knew the basics. She was very basic but very, very effective. I enjoyed working with her."

I kind of messed up: Kurt Angle on why he punched Chyna during their WWE match

Kurt Angle explained that he botched a spot during his match with Chyna and used a sequence of punches to cover up for his mistake. Angle needed a spot to make up for his earlier misstep, and he punched Chyna a few times in the face before returning to the match's planned flow.

"The issue I had when I was wrestling her is, you know, Vince didn't want anybody to punch her. And we were wrestling. Even though it was a quick match, I kind of messed up on a spot. To fill the messed up spot, I started punching her in the face. I punched her about four times to cover up the spot, and then we continued on."

Vince McMahon was seething behind the scenes as he confronted Kurt Angle over the latter's punches. Angle claimed he was unaware of the rule. But the WWE boss would have none of it. He warned Angle not to repeat the mistake in the future.

Vince wanted male performers to protect their female counterparts during mixed matches, and Kurt Angle understood WWE's approach. The WWE Hall of Famer added that he was cautious when he hit Chyna with a title belt during a different spot.

"When I got backstage, Vince was like, 'What the hell are you doing punching a woman?' I said I didn't know, you know, I messed up on a spot, and I had to cover it. He was like, 'Don't ever do that again. She is a woman.' I said, 'Then why is she wrestling the guys? I don't understand that.' He said, 'Well, she is a woman; you have to protect her.' And I did, you know, when I hit her with the title, I didn't want to mess up her face. I blocked it with my hand instead of hitting her with the title and just tried to protect her the whole time."

