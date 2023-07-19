"Don't you ever pull that s**t again" – Ex-WWE star on Vince McMahon reacting furiously after high-risk move

Former WWE wrestler Tank Toland recently recalled how Vince McMahon reacted after Paul London performed a unique athletic move during a match.

London and Brian Kendrick defeated Toland (aka James D*ck) and Chad D*ck on the February 18, 2006, episode of Velocity. In the closing stages, London used Chad's back as leverage to perform an extraordinary Shooting Star Press over the top rope onto James at ringside.

In an interview on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Toland said London's slip while executing the high-risk move infuriated McMahon:

"Vince was livid backstage. He was like, 'Don't you ever pull that s**t again. We don't do that kinda s**t around here.' He was really hot about it. That was Paul London's go-to move. He slipped. Sometimes it happens. But, yeah, he was fired up, man. He was yelling. I was like, 'Oh, s**t, I gotta get out of here." [56:36 – 56:54]

In the same interview, Toland addressed whether he would be interested in returning to WWE as a possible Royal Rumble entrant.

Vince McMahon banned Paul London's Shooting Star Press

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Billy Kidman previously used the Shooting Star Press before it became Paul London's finisher.

On a 2022 episode of Cafe de Rene, London said Vince McMahon banned him from performing the move:

"Vince was like, 'If you start doing that move, other guys are gonna wanna start doing it, and Rey [Mysterio] is gonna start doing it. I was like, 'Rey's not gonna do that! Nobody's gonna do that move. It's my finisher.' 'Oh, so you want us to make an exception for you?' Jesus Christ, it's like I'm talking to a goddam mannequin."

McMahon implemented the ban after London hit a Shooting Star Press on Nunzio during a Velocity match. Other wrestlers gave the high-flyer a standing ovation backstage, but the move seemingly failed to impress his boss.

Do you think Vince McMahon was right to ban Paul London's Shooting Star Press? Let us know in the comments section below.

