"Don't f**k this up" – Ex-WWE star on the instruction Vince McMahon gave him before RAW moment

Gene Snitsky recently recalled how he received some harsh words from Vince McMahon before his memorable WWE RAW baby segment.

In an elaborate 2004 storyline, Lita miscarried her unborn baby after Snitsky caused Kane to fall on his kayfabe girlfriend. On the November 8, 2004, episode of RAW, Snitsky made fun of Lita by punting a toy baby into the crowd.

The former WWE Superstar said on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast that Vince McMahon warned him not to mess up the big moment:

"I can remember walking through it with Vince in the ring," Snitsky said. "He's like, 'Snitsky, whatever you do, don't f**k this up.' I'm like, 'Vince, listen, I was already a punter in high school. It's gonna be amazing, I'm telling you.' We laughed. My wife just gets the biggest chuckle out of it. We watch it. It's just funny. I think it's hilarious." [13:36 – 13:56]

Snitsky appeared on WWE's main roster between 2004 and 2008. He is best remembered for feuding with Kane in 2004 and 2005.

Gene Snitsky addresses his relationship with Vince McMahon

While some WWE Superstars felt nervous talking to Vince McMahon, Gene Snitsky had no problem communicating with his former boss.

Z Ed @sheckiezx Just thinking about #Mizzou football alum Gene Snitsky and the time he punted a baby on national television. Just thinking about #Mizzou football alum Gene Snitsky and the time he punted a baby on national television. https://t.co/C9TxA2tDQ2

The former ECW star added that he always felt comfortable approaching the WWE Executive Chairman:

"He [Vince McMahon] was great," Snitsky continued. "I always got along great with Vince. I always could walk up to him and approach him and talk to him about anything. I never felt intimidated by him or scared to talk to him. You get a lot of guys, you hear he's intimidating, he's this, he's that. I never thought he was. I'd wait after the shows and always thank him." [15:02 – 15:22]

Snitsky also spoke about the two WWE Superstars he would like to face if he ever returns.

What did you think of the memorable segment? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes