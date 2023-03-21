Former WWE star wants to face Braun Strowman or Roman Reigns if he returns after 14 years

Several WWE Superstars have returned since Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as the company's creative figurehead in July 2022. Gene Snitsky, a main roster talent between 2004 and 2008, wants to face Braun Strowman or Roman Reigns if he ever makes a WWE comeback.

Snitsky, 53, is best remembered for feuding with Kane in 2004. The towering superstar has been likened to Strowman due to his facial hair and imposing presence. His appearance has also received comparisons to Bray Wyatt.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Snitsky was asked about possible opponents from the current roster:

"Definitely Strowman. I get that all the time. They're like, 'Oh, man, it would be so great to see you wrestle Strowman,' so that would definitely be one guy. I trained with all the Samoans. Afa [Roman Reigns' uncle] was my trainer here in Pennsylvania at the Wild Samoan Pro Wrestling Training Center, so obviously I wouldn't mind wrestling Roman Reigns. That would be cool." [18:56 – 19:20]

Snitsky shared car rides with Reigns' late brother Matt Anoa'i, aka Rosey, during their time together in WWE:

"Matt and I used to travel together back in the day, and I traveled with Eki, Umaga, before he passed away. I'm really tight with the family, so it would be cool to be able to perform with them on that stage." [19:22 – 19:34]

Snitsky was granted his release from WWE on December 11, 2008. In his last appearance for the company, he and Shaun Ricker (now known as LA Knight) lost to Cryme Tyme in an ECW dark match.

Gene Snitsky addresses comparisons to legendary WWE faction

The Wyatt Family (Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Erick Rowan, and Luke Harper) was one of the most popular WWE groups of the 2010s.

Fans often tell Snitsky that he would have fit in as a member of the dominant stable:

"Yeah, I've gotten that quite often as well, like, 'Man, it would be so cool to see you as Bray Wyatt's uncle or dad or something.' I'm like, 'Well, hey, I ain't that old!' But it would be fun. I definitely think I could add something to it, no doubt." [19:45 – 20:03]

The Wyatt Family disbanded in 2017. The group's former leader was expected to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39, but his status for the event is currently unclear.

