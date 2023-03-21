Where is Bray Wyatt? WWE WrestleMania 39 plans in serious jeopardy

Bray Wyatt is currently involved in an angle with Bobby Lashley. However, this high-profile rivalry has gone nowhere, given The Eater of Worlds has been absent from WWE TV for the last few weeks.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Bray Wyatt is reportedly out of action with an ‘undisclosed physical issue’, per Fightful Bray Wyatt is reportedly out of action with an ‘undisclosed physical issue’, per Fightful https://t.co/WnPQnkmjhE

While it was previously reported that Wyatt was dealing with a "physical issue" and would soon return to resume his feud with The All Mighty, a recent report has hinted that he could still be out due to an "illness." With The Show of Shows inching closer, Wyatt's WrestleMania status is in serious jeopardy.

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that Bray Wyatt could be off The Show of Shows, given the company hasn't mentioned him at all on TV. The veteran journalist added that Wyatt could be dealing with a health issue. Else, the company could have had The All Mighty doing promos on WWE RAW.

“I mean, it looks to me like he’s, I mean I don’t wanna say it looks like he’s off the show, but it looks like he’s off the show, because they are not mentioning his name at all. They did a little flash with that Wyatt stuff on Friday’s show, so he’s with the company. There was another video where they showed him briefly, so it’s not like he’s been scrubbed from anything. But he was supposed to be at the show Friday night. So whatever it is, it’s a health issue, and the health issue hasn’t cleared up yet, and you know if they were confident that it was, they would at least have Bobby Lashley out there doing promos and stuff.”

While nothing has been confirmed yet, a potential match between Lashley and Wyatt at WrestleMania 39 seems unlikely if recent reports are to be believed.

What could the company have in store for Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 if Bray Wyatt is medically unfit?

Bray Wyatt's uncertain WrestleMania status has left Bobby Lashley's WrestleMania dreams hanging in the balance. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for the former United States Champion if the rumored Lashley vs. Wyatt clash is off.

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all,



I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. I’ve worked too hard to be denied.I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. I’ve worked too hard to be denied. I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. https://t.co/os5kWLcatO

One way the creative team could utilize The All Mighty at the event is by having him make his presence felt during Brock Lesnar's match against Omos. Given Lashley has some unfinished business with The Beast Incarnate, he could interfere in the latter's bout. Lashley could cost Lesnar a potential win against The Nigerian Giant to lay down the breadcrumbs for a grudge match.

