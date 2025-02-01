  • home icon
"Don't you forget it" - Charlotte Flair makes a bold statement on social media ahead of WWE Royal Rumble return

By Israel Lutete
Modified Feb 01, 2025 02:51 GMT
Charlotte Flair will return soon (Image via WWE.com)

Charlotte Flair recently took to social media to make a bold statement ahead of her long-awaited return to WWE. She is slated to compete in the Women's Royal Rumble Match in less than 24 hours.

The Queen has been out of action for over a year. She was sidelined with a knee injury, which she sustained in December 2023 during a match against Asuka on SmackDown. Last week on the blue brand, she announced her return to the company via a video package.

Charlotte Flair shared a photo of herself inside a ring on X, formerly Twitter, as she prepares to compete in her first match in over a year. She wrote:

"I OWN the night. Don’t you forget it."

Check out the tweet below:

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter thinks Charlotte Flair could win the Royal Rumble Match

The Queen has won the 30-woman battle royal previously in 2020. There are only a few things that she hasn't done in WWE yet. It'll be interesting to see whether she'll outlast 29 women again to emerge victorious.

Speaking on Smack Talk, Bill Apter shared her thoughts on Charlotte Flair's vignette from last week's SmackDown and suggested that she looks different. He then pointed out that Flair could win the bout.

"It's a new Charlotte. She looks different, I think her work is gonna be streamlined, and even better, which is amazing if it's possible which I do think. I think Charlotte is gonna wind up winning. But I think Jade Cargill is a possible surprise that again, I don't know why no one else is talking about," said Apter.

Watch the full video below:

Charlotte is a 14-time women's champion, and if she wins the Rumble, she'll choose a champion of her choice at WrestleMania 41. If she wins the title at The Grandest Stage of Them All, she'll cement herself as WWE's most decorated female star of all time.

Edited by Harish Raj S
