"Don't glorify criminals," "Vince McMahon erased him for a reason" - WWE Universe is against the idea of 12-time champion's biopic

WWE has often made its way into the show business due to its rich history in sports entertainment that spans decades. Recently, fans reacted to a viral post and expressed their concerns about not wanting a biopic based on a controversial star following the success of The Iron Claw.

The Iron Claw was released over the past week, and the wrestling world loved the representation of the Von Erich Family on the big screens. The movie ended with a nod to WWE and mentioned how the family members made it into the illustrious Hall of Fame in 2009.

After the movie's success, fans on X discussed the possibilities of more biopics, and one controversial name that no one wanted to see popped up. A viral post featured a fan cast of Tom Hardy as Chris Benoit. The WWE Universe reacted to the post as many believe a biopic on the former champion should not be made.

Initially, there were plans to make a biopic. However, it was shut down after the remaining members of Benoit's family objected. Most fans do not want a biopic on the controversial star due to the horrific nature of his acts that transpired in the end.

WWE Veteran's wife didn't allow Chris Benoit in their house

Chris Benoit had a very successful WWE run under Vince McMahon's regime, as he was often featured in high-profile matches. However, the run only took place when Benoit decided to leave WCW after being under-utilized in the promotion for a while.

During his time at Ted Turner's promotion, Benoit became friends with several wrestlers who became veterans in the industry. Speaking on the Gentleman Villain podcast, Willian Regal recalled when his wife didn't allow Benoit in their house:

"My wife would not have Chris anywhere near my house,” Regal said. “Eventually Chris moved from six miles away from where I lived, once he was with Nancy. Chris knew that he was not allowed near my house, so any of our social life ended then."

Chris Benoit has done it all in the promotion as he was a former WWE World, Intercontinental, United States, and Tag Team Champion. He was scheduled to compete for the vacant ECW Championship against CM Punk before ending his own life.

Which superstars's biopic do you want to see in the near future? Sound off in the comment section below.