"Don't be a hypocrite" - Massive shots fired at CM Punk by former WWE Champion; major announcement teases potential match

Drew McIntyre has sent a message to CM Punk after a significant announcement by WWE.

On the latest episode of RAW, Drew McIntyre confronted The Best in the World, making his feelings about the latter evident. Besides seemingly accusing Punk of being a pseudo-leader, McIntyre announced his entry into the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match.

Before this week's WWE Live event in Las Cruces, McIntyre pointed out Punk's absence and labeled him a hypocrite. He asserted that The Second City Saint wasn't someone who led by example, contrary to his claims:

"I am at Las Cruces for tonight's live event. Guess who's not here. Same person that claimed on Monday that they would lead by example, CM Punk. Don't be a hypocrite, mate. Leading by example and suggesting that you are outworking everyone, we both know that's not true. I look at you and see the same old Punk. Very big name. Here to make money, not friends. Your words, not mine," McIntyre said.

Check the former WWE Champion's tweet below:

The recent exchanges between the former WWE Champions strongly suggest they could lock horns in a one-on-one match soon, possibly at Elimination Chamber 2024.

WWE made a major announcement for Elimination Chamber 2024

With less than 50 days to go, Perth is preparing to host the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event at Optus Stadium.

WWE recently confirmed that CM Punk, who made a stunning return to the company at Survivor Series 2023, will compete on the high-profile show in Australia:

"As first reported by Sunday Times WA, @CMPunk will be live at @OptusStadium for #Chamber: Perth on Feb. 24! @WestAustralia."

Check out the announcement below:

The announcement has led many to believe CM Punk could lock horns with Drew McIntyre on February 24 in Perth. It will be interesting to see which star will reign supreme if they indeed square off next month.

