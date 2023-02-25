"Don’t know how it got thrown out there" - Dominik Mysterio opens up on the origins of the Prison Dom storyline

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently spoke about how his prison storyline started out as a joke.

Being the son of a legend, Dominik has managed to carve a niche for himself outside the shadow of his dad. Since siding with The Judgment Day, Dom has been a cornerstone of the group, getting in the face of their adversaries with the backing of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.

In an exclusive chat with Sportsmail, the 25-year-old star mentioned that the prison gimmick came up as a joke.

"There’s a writer by the name of Rob who helps out with a lot of our stuff, but I feel like it’s been a team effort with everyone. Rob, the creative team, Rhea, myself, but I don’t know how it got thrown out there."

He detailed how Finn threw around some ideas with a bandana and somehow the Prison Dom manifested itself.

"It was just a joke from my mind where I threw out this prison stuff and Finn had got memes about it because he came out with the bandana and everyone was comparing him with prison, but I threw it out there as a joke and the next thing we’re doing this filming of me coming out my garden into jail, and I’m like, alright man, cool, let’s do it, I’m not blinking on this. Prison Dom all the way." (H/T Sportsmail)

Dominik Mysterio got in the face of Charlotte Flair this week

On this week's SmackDown, Dominik Mysterio confronted the SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

Dominik boldly stood up to The Queen and listed the similarities between them, both being the kids of wrestling legends. He continued that Flair was not good enough and would be defeated by Ripley when the two meet at WrestleMania. Just as things were heating up, Rhea Ripley came down to the ring and squared off against Charlotte. This prompted Dom to de-escalate things, and he walked out of the ring with his Mami.

Dominik Mysterio was again on screen later in the night as he prevented his father from picking up a win against Karrion Kross. In the aftermath of the match, the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion goaded Rey to him. The masked luchador showed incredible restraint and walked off despite being provoked again and again.

Do you think WWE is building to a Dominik Mysterio vs. Rey Mysterio clash at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

